Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $23.90 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

