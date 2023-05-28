Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.75.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

