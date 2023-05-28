Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.75.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.
Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
