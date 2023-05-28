SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

