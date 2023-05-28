SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.