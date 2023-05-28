SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

