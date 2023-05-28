SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Destination Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $84,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,458,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

