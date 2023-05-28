Spell Token (SPELL) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $61.84 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

