Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

