SSP Group’s (SSPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($2.99) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.04) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.35.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). Insiders purchased a total of 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

