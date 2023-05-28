Status Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $91.54 million and $742,411.98 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,079.73 or 1.00052960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02327895 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $709,243.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.