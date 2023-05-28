Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Steem has a market cap of $82.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,064.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00327894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00556779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00413441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,121,310 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

