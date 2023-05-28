Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

STPGF remained flat at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

