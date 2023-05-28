Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
STPGF remained flat at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
