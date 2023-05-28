Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.85. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

