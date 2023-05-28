StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92.
Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
