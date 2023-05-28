StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

