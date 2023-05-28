StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.63.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

