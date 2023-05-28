StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

