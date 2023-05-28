StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Further Reading
