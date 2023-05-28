StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
