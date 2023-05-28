StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CIO opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 64.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 116.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.