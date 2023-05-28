StockNews.com Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,835 shares of company stock worth $66,680. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

