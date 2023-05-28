StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

