StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isoray

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Isoray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

