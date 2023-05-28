StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.6 %
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.