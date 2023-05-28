StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.6 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

