StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Trading Up 11.2 %
Xperi stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
