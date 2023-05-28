StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Trading Up 11.2 %

Xperi stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xperi by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 51,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

