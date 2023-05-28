StockNews.com Upgrades Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Strong-Buy

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $425.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.49. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

