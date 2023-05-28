StockNews.com Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Strong-Buy”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

VIPS stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

