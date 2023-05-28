STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.67 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04215846 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,660,402.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

