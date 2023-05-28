Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.08 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 160.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $334,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 128.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

