Streamr Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $865,879.78 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,011,683,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,154,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

