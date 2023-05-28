Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 250,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $110,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 118,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,714. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by $6.50. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 110.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.