Sui (SUI) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $561.47 million and approximately $152.55 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.00197664 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $82,263,470.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

