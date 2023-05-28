SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $198.28 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $198.28 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,900,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,393,940 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

