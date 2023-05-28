Susquehanna Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.51. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

