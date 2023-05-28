T-mac DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,090.64 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00028423 BTC on exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $7.85 billion and $12,090.64 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 6.96173846 USD and is down -17.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,257.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

