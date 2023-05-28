Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Talon International Stock Performance

Shares of TALN stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Talon International has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

