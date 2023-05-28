Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.46. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

