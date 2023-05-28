Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 4,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Plexus makes up approximately 0.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 253.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.28 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.