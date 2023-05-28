Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 80,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,440,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE THC opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,003 shares of company stock worth $2,025,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

