Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $83.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $812.73. 8,250,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $814.98. The company has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

