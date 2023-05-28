Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $48.71 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 17,399,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

