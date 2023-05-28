Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

META traded up $9.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The stock has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

