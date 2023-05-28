Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 27,743 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $38,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,649. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

