Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,707 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Linde were worth $61,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

