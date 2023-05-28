Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,242 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $109,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $225.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.