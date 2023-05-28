Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 71,594 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,594 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in NVIDIA by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,043,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $152,492,000 after buying an additional 431,377 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 431,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,064,000 after buying an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.46. 71,439,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

