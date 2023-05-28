Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,727 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $54,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $63.82. 8,458,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
