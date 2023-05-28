Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

Shares of Technogym stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

