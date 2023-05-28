Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHF remained flat at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.