Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,222.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $84.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

