Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of TS opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 336,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2,753.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 213,911 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $1,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

