Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $510.90 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $510.90 million and $17.29 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003174 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003106 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,363,247,529 coins and its circulating supply is 5,866,419,359,587 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

