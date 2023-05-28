Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $512.93 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $512.93 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003173 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003136 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,409,381,844 coins and its circulating supply is 5,868,172,943,063 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.